AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $173.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $2,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,383. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

