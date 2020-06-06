Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $57.50) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -246.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

