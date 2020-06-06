Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.38.

Shares of FIS opened at $143.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.70.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

