Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $195.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 148.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.