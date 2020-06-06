Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.