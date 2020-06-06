Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR) traded up 100% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, 242,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 62,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $690,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Westcore Energy Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

