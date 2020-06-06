Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Iveda Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.35. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 36,007 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

