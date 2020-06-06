Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $377.46

Restore PLC (LON:RST) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.46 and traded as low as $374.33. Restore shares last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 59,991 shares traded.

RST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 562 ($7.39) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Restore alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Charles Bligh bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £24,971.25 ($32,848.26). Also, insider Jamie Hopkins bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £29,624 ($38,968.69).

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.