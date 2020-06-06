Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of DNKN opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

