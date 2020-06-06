$80.75 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post sales of $80.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $74.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $338.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $339.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.41 million, with estimates ranging from $379.10 million to $387.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,902.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

