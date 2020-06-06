Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post $298.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.41 million and the lowest is $294.10 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $247.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

