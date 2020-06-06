Western Alliance Bancorporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,107% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In related news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after acquiring an additional 837,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 686,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

