eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. eMagin shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 7,637,024 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.
eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
