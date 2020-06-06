eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. eMagin shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 7,637,024 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stemline Therapeutics
Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stemline Therapeutics
AppFolio Upgraded at TheStreet
AppFolio Upgraded at TheStreet
Brunswick Upgraded at TheStreet
Brunswick Upgraded at TheStreet
Fidelity National Information Servcs Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Fidelity National Information Servcs Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Parker-Hannifin Raised to “B-” at TheStreet
Parker-Hannifin Raised to “B-” at TheStreet
Stericycle Upgraded at TheStreet
Stericycle Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report