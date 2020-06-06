$326.10 Million in Sales Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will report sales of $326.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.40 million to $328.10 million. LogMeIn posted sales of $313.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

