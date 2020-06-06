Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.42 Million

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce sales of $261.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $265.03 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $264.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.75 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

