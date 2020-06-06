Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $940.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $926.59 million to $957.00 million. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total transaction of $238,902.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,662,850 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $277.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.78. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

