$19.82 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $19.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $39.23 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,498.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $21.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $41.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.65 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIN shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 155.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

