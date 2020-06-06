Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.24 Million

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce sales of $62.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $59.98 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $96.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $268.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.81 million to $270.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $280.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 752,187 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

