Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.69. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 10,600 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $32.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

Coral Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

