Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.69. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 10,600 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $32.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50.

Coral Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stemline Therapeutics
Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stemline Therapeutics
AppFolio Upgraded at TheStreet
AppFolio Upgraded at TheStreet
Brunswick Upgraded at TheStreet
Brunswick Upgraded at TheStreet
Fidelity National Information Servcs Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Fidelity National Information Servcs Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
Parker-Hannifin Raised to “B-” at TheStreet
Parker-Hannifin Raised to “B-” at TheStreet
Stericycle Upgraded at TheStreet
Stericycle Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report