$669.77 Million in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $669.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.14 million to $686.40 million. Worthington Industries posted sales of $938.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

WOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $34.76 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

