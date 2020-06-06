$282.77 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $282.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.20 million and the lowest is $281.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $271.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

UMB Financial stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.