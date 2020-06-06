Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Goldman Sachs BDC’s ranking:

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In other news, insider Jonathan Lamm purchased 3,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

