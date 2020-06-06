Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$94.44 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

