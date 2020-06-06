Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 5.00

Media headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CCL) have been trending extremely positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Carnival’s score:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.52.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

