Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Nokia Oyj’s score:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

