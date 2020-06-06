Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a news impact score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AMD opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

