Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a coverage optimism score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Air Canada’s score:

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Air Canada stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

