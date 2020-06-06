CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a daily sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEO shares. DBS Vickers upgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

CEO opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.69. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $181.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $5.804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

