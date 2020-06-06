Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TMG stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. Thermal Energy International has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

