HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.50

Press coverage about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news impact score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted HDFC Bank’s analysis:

NYSE:HDB opened at $45.38 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

