Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Shares of NFLX opened at $419.60 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

