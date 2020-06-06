General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.60

Headlines about General Electric (NYSE:GE) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news impact score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

GE opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a PEG ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

