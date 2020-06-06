Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -1.33

Media coverage about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a daily sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Costco Wholesale’s analysis:

Shares of COST stock opened at $312.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.31. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $247.74 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

