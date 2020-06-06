IBM (NYSE:IBM) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE IBM opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.15.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

