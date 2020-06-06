Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives News Impact Score of -3.00

News headlines about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Novartis’ score:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.89 on Friday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

