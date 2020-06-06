SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.40

Media headlines about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of XSPY stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. SPY has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About SPY

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

