Extremely Negative Press Coverage Likely to Affect Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Bank earned a media sentiment score of -4.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.53. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

