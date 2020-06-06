Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

In other news, Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $132,543 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

