President Energy (LON:PPC) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about President Energy (LON:PPC) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. President Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PPC stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.85. President Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

