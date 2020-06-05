Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,828 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,471 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

