Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after buying an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 5,231,846 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,570,000. Finally, AH Equity Partners IV Parallel L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,793,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

WORK opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,923.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764,269 shares of company stock valued at $43,107,293. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

