Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $282,000 Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

In other news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 214,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,678,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,099 shares of company stock worth $4,927,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

