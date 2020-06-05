Asaf Silberstein Sells 7,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $381,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SMTC stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
See Also: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.