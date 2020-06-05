Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.06 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

NYSE SWK opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

