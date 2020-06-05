Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,289.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 581,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.