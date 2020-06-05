First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 185,721 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Semtech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Semtech by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,512. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Semtech’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

