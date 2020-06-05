JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 94,254 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of Spire worth $26,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,986 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

