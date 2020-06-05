Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 114,620 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carnival by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,235,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 189,026 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.52.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

