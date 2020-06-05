Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

