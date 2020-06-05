Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $238,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

